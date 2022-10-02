Satish Dhawan Space Centre to celebrate Space Week in four States

Science exhibits will be displayed at eight venues in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha

Exhibits being readied at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, (SDSC – SHAR) for transportation to various destinations ahead of ‘World Space Week’ beginning on October 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Science exhibits will be displayed at eight venues in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha

Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota (SDSC – SHAR) will be celebrating the World Space Week from October 4 to October 10 in the form of grand celebrations at eight venues spread across four States, viz., Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Odisha.

SDSC-SHAR, considered the ‘Spaceport of India’, is one of the leading centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) and hence will be at the forefront in showcasing India’s achievements during the week.

The event is all set to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Sriharikota campus on Tuesday.

In addition to week-long celebrations at SDSC-SHAR campus and Sullurpeta, space exhibitions will be held at SITAMS Vizianagaram (October 6 – 8), CIET Guntur (October 7 – 9), Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Puttaparthi (October 5 – 7), Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Sciences, Chennai and Karaikal sports stadium, Karaikal, Puducherry (all on October 7 – 9) and Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Odisha (October 10).

According to SDSC Director A. Rajarajan, senior scientists and officials from ISRO will attend the inaugural and valedictory sessions at all the places.

There will also be competitions like drawing, written quiz and extempore speeches for students, besides an online competition for those who wish to participate from other regions. Science exhibits depicting India’s strides in the field of space will be displayed at the venues.