Sathya Sai Trust to provide medical kits worth ₹1.80 crore

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has decided to provide medical kits to 14 COVID-19 quarantine centres.

These medical kits would cost ₹1.80 crore, a letter from SSSCT Managing Trustee R.J. Ratnakar to District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Tuesday said.

The District Collector had appealed to all major institutions to donate generously in order to overcome the crisis caused by coronavirus. In response, SSSCT said it would extend help to any 14 quarantine centres that will be set up in Anantapur district.

The kits would be delivered to the centres within this week, Mr. Ratnakar said, adding that all possible help would be extended to the district administration.

Saptagir Camphor Private Limited donated ₹5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and a cheque was handed over by its vice-president M. Mohammed Asif on behalf of its managing director R. Shilpa Reddy.