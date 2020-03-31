Sathya Sai Trust to provide medical kits worth ₹1.80 crore

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has decided to provide medical kits to 14 COVID-19 quarantine centres.
These medical kits would cost ₹1.80 crore, a letter from SSSCT Managing Trustee R.J. Ratnakar to District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Tuesday said.
The District Collector had appealed to all major institutions to donate generously in order to overcome the crisis caused by coronavirus. In response, SSSCT said it would extend help to any 14 quarantine centres that will be set up in Anantapur district.
The kits would be delivered to the centres within this week, Mr. Ratnakar said, adding that all possible help would be extended to the district administration.
Saptagir Camphor Private Limited donated ₹5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and a cheque was handed over by its vice-president M. Mohammed Asif on behalf of its managing director R. Shilpa Reddy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.