Sathya Sai trust thanks CM

ANANTAPUR

07 July 2021 23:19 IST

Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust R.J. Rathnakar has thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for choosing the trust for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award. The Trust managing trustee said: “It is very heartening to note that the government has announced a Lifetime achievement award to the trust in recognition of its noble service to the society irrespective of caste or religion.”

