Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust R.J. Rathnakar has thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for choosing the trust for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award. The Trust managing trustee said: “It is very heartening to note that the government has announced a Lifetime achievement award to the trust in recognition of its noble service to the society irrespective of caste or religion.”
Sathya Sai trust thanks CM
ANANTAPUR,
July 07, 2021 23:19 IST
