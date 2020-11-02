Sathya Sai Trust signs MoU with NCERT-CIET

ANANTAPUR

Aim is to empower rural teachers with effective teaching tools and aids

On the occasion of the Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini (SSSVV) programme completing a decade, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust signed a memorandum of understanding with the NCERT-CIET on Sunday to share its expertise with all government school teachers in the country.

The MoU was signed between the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and the NCERT-CIET (Central Institute of Educational Technology) to share the SSSVV’s learning materials with the ‘DIKSHA’ (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), a national portal for teachers. The MoU was signed by SSSCT managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar and Amarendra Behara, Jt Director, NCERT-CIET.

Sri Sathya Sai Baba had launched the SSSVV programme on November 23, 2010, to meet the growing need for holistic education for all, a release from the Trust said. It empowers teachers, especially rural teachers, with effective teaching tools and aids.

The SSSVV is an online resource for teachers to access content, training, and teaching aids for enhanced teaching-learning outcomes. The SSSVV lesson plans are available for the CBSE syllabus as well as several State boards.

The available SSSVV content includes comprehensive Master Lesson Plans for Grades I to IX in Science, Environmental Studies, Mathematics, Social Studies, and English grammar. A strategic approach to standardised implementation was rolled out in 2017 by SSSVV Director Karuna Munshi, with TCS providing software development solutions. Nearly 1,200 Master Lesson Plans had been created.

SSSVV was invited to New Delhi by the education vertical of the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, the Government of India’s think tank, to present the highlights of the programme. The pilot project of the programme with the SSSVV content was launched in government schools of two districts. After the first year of successful implementation in the government schools of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.