Sathya Sai trust sends essential commodities for poor women

Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu distributing essentials donated by Sathya Sai trust to devadasis at Kalyandurg on Thursday.

‘Around 1,500 people in 198 villages will be benefited’

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on Thursday sent essential commodities for marginalised women in Anantapur district.

Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar flagged off seven truck laden with essential commodities from Prashanthi Nilayam at Puttaparthi. The trust has spent ₹18.75 lakh for the cause which would benefit 1,500 persons.

Bags carrying 25 kg rice, 2 kg wheat flour, 1 litre oil, 1 kg pulses among others will be distributed among 1,500 women in 198 villages in 17 identified by Sri Sathya Sai Sevadals, with the help the government officials.

The women from the poor financial background are struggling to make ends meet owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Collector Gandham Chandrudu distributed essential commodities donated by the trust to devadasis, joginis and basavinis at Kalyandurg Tahsildar’s office. The government is extending a financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to the people from poor financial background under various welfare schemes, he said.

