Sathya Sai trust donates ₹10 crore to PM CARES, CM relief funds

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has donated ₹5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the State government tide over the medical emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has contributed another ₹5 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

It has also promised to donate ₹2-crore worth Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the doctors and medical staff at the 14 quarantine centres in Anantapur district.

Managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust R.J. Ratnakar handed over the cheque for ₹5 crore to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada on Saturday, a press release from the trust said.

In addition to the ₹10 crore given to the relief funds, medical supplies worth ₹2 crore would be made by the trust to the 14 quarantine centres set up by the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Puttaparthi, in the district.