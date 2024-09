Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar, along with the members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. They apprised him of the extensive flood relief works being carried out by the Trust in Vijayawada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.