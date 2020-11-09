Sathya Sai mission sets up water purification system in 108 villages

A water purification plant set up by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations at Pradhangheri in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

09 November 2020 00:44 IST

These plants can remove nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals from water

The Sri Sathya Sai National Drinking Water Mission has completed the installation of 108 water purification systems in villages spreading over six States with an investment of ₹5.4 crore.

A release issued by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations said as per the government estimates, about 177 districts in 21 States were prone to excessive fluoride content in the drinking water sources, impacting more than 6.2 crore people.

The SSSCT has been installing water purification plants and the Sri Sathya Sai National Drinking Water Mission has demonstrated economic benefit and extended life cycle of the water purification plants that remove contaminants such as nitrate, arsenic, and other heavy metals.

The Sathya Sai Trust has been working in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat on self-sustaining model of water purification systems, which have been set up in 108 villages.

Nimish Pandya, all India president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, underscored the potential of such decentralised water purification projects in rural and tribal areas in benefitting lakhs of individuals who do not have access to safe drinking water.

“The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations propose to expand this project further through collaborative endeavours as one of its flagship initiatives for community well-being ahead of the centenary year celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in 2025.

“Through this initiative, we will be contributing significantly to India’s efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-6): availability and sustained management of water and sanitation for all by 2030,” he said.

After the first plant was installed in 2006, the Mission has set up plants at an approximate cost of ₹5 lakh each. This includes physical infrastructure such as the building, electrical and civil works and, the machinery, material required for the plant. For the long-term maintenance of the scheme on its own, a user fee of ₹60 per month per household is sufficient, he said.