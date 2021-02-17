Andhra Pradesh

Sathya Sai hospital gets 2 echocardiography machines

The Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences at Puttaparthi got two state-of-the-art echocardiography machines valued at ₹3.6 crore as a new facility for the patients.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar on Tuesday inaugurated the machines at the super-specialty hospital in the presence of SSSIHMS Director Gurumurthy, Department of Cardiology head V.R. Iyer and Department of Cardio-Thoracic Vascular Surgery head Neelam Desai.

The state-of-the-art systems are equipped with one-touch live 3D imaging, an automatic strain calculator for all four chambers for the heart, an automatic EF calculator, and one-touch multiple axis views of the heart chambers. The systems also come equipped with advanced transducer technology which provides multiple anatomical views at a single touch. All these features help the cardiologist or cardiac surgeon make better decisions more efficiently.

“We at Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust continue the tradition of Bhagawan Baba. We are committed to providing the best medical care to the patients who visit our hospitals,” Mr. Rathnakar said.

