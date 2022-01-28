Sathya Sai devotees welcome formation of new district

People celebrate by firing crackers in Puttaparthi

The proposed formation of a new revenue district, Sri Sathya Sai District, with Puttaparthi as its headquarters, has sent a wave of happiness and celebrations among the Sri Sathya Sai Baba devotees.

Thousands of the devotees across the globe went into a jubilant mood and several of them celebrated by firing crackers in Puttaparthi.

Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Central Trust R.J. Rathnakar thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing the formation of the district. He also thanked all the public representatives who supported the cause besides Hari Krishna, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh deciding to pay a tribute to Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s immense contribution to the spiritual upliftment of the society by naming the district after him is highly commendable,” Mr. Rathnakar said.

The present district headquarters Anantapur is geographically a very big district.

The real estate prices have been rising for the past one year in and around Puttaparthi ever since the rumours of it becoming the district headquarters began.

High hopes

People now look forward to the setting up of new government offices around Puttaparthi creating various avenues for income generation, employment creation for the people of this area.

Puttaparthi already has all the infrastructure, including a functional airport, and is closer to the Bangalore Airport, which will attract the corporate world to set up their branches around Puttaparthi, local people hope.