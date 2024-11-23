Sathya Sai Baba’s contributions to society are exemplary, says Governor

State Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the contributions of Sri Sathya Sai Baba are exemplary at the latter’s 99th birth anniversary celebrations, at Prashanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday. The Governor, who was the chief guest at the event had visited the Sri Sathya Sai Samadhi prior to his arrival.

The celebration for Sathya Sai Baba’s 99th birth anniversary took place at the Sai Kulwant Hall, where prominent figures including State ministers Satya Kumar Yadav and B. Savithamma, trust official Ratnakar, Hindupur MP B.K. Parthasarathy, M.S. Raju, Puttatparthi MLA Sindhura Reddy and former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy were present.

During his address, the Governor stated that the service initiatives undertaken by Baba serve as a model for humanity globally. He highlighted that Sathya Sai Baba taught that human service embodies the essence of serving God and that his teachings are ideal for all.

The Governor said that the Sri Sathya Sai Prematharu project had completed the initiative to plant 10 lakh saplings. He emphasised that climate change represents a significant challenge facing humanity, and the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, alongside the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, has initiated a tree-planting program, committing to the planting and nurturing of over 10 million trees within the next two years.

In the realm of social welfare, Baba’s visionary approach ensured that myriad villages received access to free drinking water throughout the year, to provide safe drinking water to 1,600 villages at an estimated cost of ₹550 crores. Additionally, the Telugu Ganga Canal Modernisation project in Tamil Nadu, facilitated by the trust, will utilise ₹250 crores to supply drinking water to Chennai city. The trust has also constructed 1,000 homes to rehabilitate families affected by floods in Odisha and conducts various disaster relief activities.

The Sri Sathya Sai Mitra Solar Power Project, with a capacity of 6,100-kW, is recognised as the largest solar power initiative by a non-governmental organization (NGO) in India and is regarded as a model worthy of emulation, the Governor said.

Later, the Governor flew back to Vijayawada. District Collector T.S. Seshan, SP V. Ratna, and others were present.

