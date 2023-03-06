ADVERTISEMENT

Satha Chandi Sahita Maharudra Yagam concludes at Durga temple

March 06, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The five-day Satha Chandi Sahita Maharudra Yagam performed at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here as per the directions of the Endowments Minister and the Commissioner of Endowments for world peace and prosperity concluded on Monday with the offering of ‘Maha Poornahuti’ and ‘Kalasodvasana’.

Temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and his wife, executive officer D. Bhramaramba, trust board members K. Satthaiah, Kesari Nagamani, Buddha Rambabu, Devisetti Balakrishna and Anumolu Udaya Lakshmi and Sthanacharya Vishnubhatla Siva Prasad Sarma and others were present.

