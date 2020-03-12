Sarwari Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala temple on March 25

Tirumala

12 March 2020 01:29 IST

‘Visesha samarpana’ will be rendered to deities of Malayappa and his two divine consorts

The Telugu New Year Sarwari Ugadi Asthanam will be observed at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on March 25.

In connection with the festival, ‘visesha samarpana’ will be rendered to deities of Malayappa and his two divine consorts in the small hours of the day soon after the completion of predawn rituals followed by a grand procession around the Vimana prakaram inside the hill temple.

Later, Asthanam will be observed to the deities at Bangaru Vakili by the ‘agama’ pundits.

The TTD has dispensed with the performance of all kinds of daytime rituals, including the weekly ‘Sahasra Kalasabhishekam’ inside the temple.