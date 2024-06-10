Sarvodaya Trust members pay last respects to Ramoji Rao

Members of the Sarvodaya Trust, established by the Krishna District Freedom Fighters Association, Vijayawada, paid their respects to the late Cherukuri Ramoji Rao in the early hours of June 9 (Sunday) at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The president of the Trust, G.V. Mohan Prasad, and the members, including advocate Matta Jayakar and Nagesh Chennupati from the United. Kingdom, led the delegation in paying rich tributes to the media baron.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohan Prasad said that Ramoji Rao, through his value-based life principles, touched the lives of millions of people, particularly within the Telugu-speaking community worldwide. “While national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi fought for and achieved India’s independence, illustrious figures like Ramoji Rao gave meaning to that freedom, “ he said, adding that the loss was colossal and irreparable and that he was a pride of the Telugu people and his memory will be cherished for generations to come.

