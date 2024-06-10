ADVERTISEMENT

Sarvodaya Trust members pay last respects to Ramoji Rao

Published - June 10, 2024 09:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Members of the Sarvodaya Trust, established by the Krishna District Freedom Fighters Association, Vijayawada, paid their respects to the late Cherukuri Ramoji Rao in the early hours of June 9 (Sunday) at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The president of the Trust, G.V. Mohan Prasad, and the members, including advocate Matta Jayakar and Nagesh Chennupati from the United. Kingdom, led the delegation in paying rich tributes to the media baron.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohan Prasad said that Ramoji Rao, through his value-based life principles, touched the lives of millions of people, particularly within the Telugu-speaking community worldwide. “While national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi fought for and achieved India’s independence, illustrious figures like Ramoji Rao gave meaning to that freedom, “ he said, adding that the loss was colossal and irreparable and that he was a pride of the Telugu people and his memory will be cherished for generations to come.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US