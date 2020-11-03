Sarva darshan tokens to be issued till weekend

TTD issues 16,000 special entry darshan tickets online daily

The Tirumal Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday decided to issue the Sarva Darshan tokens to common pilgrims till this weekend.

Speculations were rife that the TTD might give a second thought to the issue after thousands of pilgrims had converged at the ticket counters in Tirupati at the last weekend and reportedly jostled in the queue lines, throwing the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic to the wind.

High-level meeting

A high-level meeting of senior officials chaired by TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy discussed the issue thread bare and resolved to adopt a ‘wait and watch approach’ till this weekend before taking a final call.

At present, the TTD issues around 16,000 special entry darshan tickets (₹300) online daily, in addition to 3,000 Sarva Darshan tokens.

In the aftermath of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, the TTD resumed the issuance of Sarva Darshan tickets.

However, it was interrupted twice—heavy pilgrim turnout during the holy Peratasi, an auspicious month for the Tamilians and the steep increase in the COVID-19 positive cases in Tirupati.

The issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens was resumed on October 26.