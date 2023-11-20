Sarva Darshan tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to be released on December 22

November 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Tirumala

About 4,23,500 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be released from December 23 to January 1 for common pilgrims to have the much cherished ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The tokens, which shall bear the time an individual has to report at Vaikuntam complex for the deity’s darshan will be made available from December 22 at nine select locations in Tirupati. The Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will be observed for ten days from December 23— the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Briefing the media after chairing a high level review meeting TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma reddy on Monday said elaborate arrangements are made for the successful conduct of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

To enable pilgrims have a comfortable darshan of the deity without long waiting hours TTD has already released about 2.25 lakh tokens of Special Entry Darshan (SED) on line.

The nitya annadanam complex will function from 6.00 am till 12.00 midnight. Barbers will be deployed in adequate numbers at Kalyanakatta and the services of srivari sevaks roped in to meet the pilgrim demand. Instruction have been issued for the maintenance of atleast seven lakh laddus in the form of buffer stock on all the festival days.

JEOs Sada Bharghavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SE Jagadishwar Reddy and Dy (T) Lokanatham were prominent among others present.