Sarva darshan tokens for Vaikunta Dwara darshan from December 24

Enabling the common devotees have Vaikunta Dwara darshanam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to provide darshan tokens from December 24.
About 10,000 darshan tokens will be provided every day on first-come-first-serve basis at TTD counters in Tirupati.
Yielding to the mounting demands from the devout, the TTD recently resolved to extend Vaikunta Dwara darshanam for 10 days on a par with other Sri Vaishnavite temples as against the existing practice of observing it for two days.
The TTD released about two lakh special entry darshan tickets of ₹300 each for all the 10 days on Friday that got exhausted the same evening.
Seniors, children allowed
In another significant development, the TTD resolved to permit senior citizens aged above 65 years as well as children below 10 years for darshan of the deity in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols provided they came with their own assessment and arrangements. No privileges of any kind would be extended from the temple administration.
The decision it said was taken owing to the pouring in requests from devotees to enable them fulfill their long pending vows like tonsuring, ear boring and Annapraasana for infants in addition to Shastipoorthi and Satabhishekams for the elderly.
