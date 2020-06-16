Sarva darshan tokens booked till June 26: TTD

All Sarva darshan tokens for the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala have been booked till June 26, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have said.

The next date of issuing the tokens will be announced after a meeting with the officials concerned, they said.

Initially, the TTD had planned to make around 3,000 tokens available on a daily basis across its counters at Tirupati. After witnessing the rush, it decided to issue the tokens for a week.

The second batch of tokens got exhausted by Tuesday afternoon. The TTD has decided to adopt a wait and watch policy before announcing the next date of issuing tokens.

The TTD has urged the devotees to arrive in the temple town only if they have valid tokens.