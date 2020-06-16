Andhra Pradesh

Sarva darshan tokens booked till June 26: TTD

All Sarva darshan tokens for the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala have been booked till June 26, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have said.

The next date of issuing the tokens will be announced after a meeting with the officials concerned, they said.

Initially, the TTD had planned to make around 3,000 tokens available on a daily basis across its counters at Tirupati. After witnessing the rush, it decided to issue the tokens for a week.

The second batch of tokens got exhausted by Tuesday afternoon. The TTD has decided to adopt a wait and watch policy before announcing the next date of issuing tokens.

The TTD has urged the devotees to arrive in the temple town only if they have valid tokens.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 11:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sarva-darshan-tokens-booked-till-june-26-ttd/article31845881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY