Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva marks penultimate day of annual fete

Lord mounts Aswa vahanam in the night

Religious fervour marked the Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Saturday, the penultimate day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

Traditionally, Rathotsavam (procession of wooden chariot) is performed on the penultimate day of the annual festival. However, in view of COVID-19 restrictions, the TTD has come up with the alternative.

As part of the celebrations, Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by his two divine consorts was mounted atop the exquisitely decorated vahanam and all the rituals associated with Rathotsavam were observed.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO A.K. Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and member trustees were among those who took part in the hour-long festivities.

Later in the night, Aswa vahana seva was performed marking the end of vahana sevas related to the festival.