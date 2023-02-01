Sarpanches have a greater role to play in elections, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

February 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

With the Assembly elections just about a year away, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set its sights on galvanising the party cadres at the village level.

As part of the exercise, the YSRCP organised a meeting of the sarpanches at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday, which saw the participation of leaders from all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

Party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj B. Mutyalanayudu, MLC Lella Appireddy, among others, participated.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said sarpanches would play a crucial role in the ensuing elections.

He advised the sarpanches to explain to the people the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes being implemented under Navaratnalu.

The YSRCP government did not indulge in corrupt practices like in the TDP government, where every welfare scheme was routed through the Janmabhoomi Committees, he said.

“In the YSRCP government, there is no political intervention. People across the State received benefits through the village and ward secretariats,” he claimed.