HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarpanches have a greater role to play in elections, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Explain to people about the welfare schemes being implemented under Navaratnalu, he advises sarpanches

February 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

With the Assembly elections just about a year away, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set its sights on galvanising the party cadres at the village level.

As part of the exercise, the YSRCP organised a meeting of the sarpanches at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday, which saw the participation of leaders from all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

Party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj B. Mutyalanayudu, MLC Lella Appireddy, among others, participated.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said sarpanches would play a crucial role in the ensuing elections.

He advised the sarpanches to explain to the people the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes being implemented under Navaratnalu.

The YSRCP government did not indulge in corrupt practices like in the TDP government, where every welfare scheme was routed through the Janmabhoomi Committees, he said.

“In the YSRCP government, there is no political intervention. People across the State received benefits through the village and ward secretariats,” he claimed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.