Sarpanches complain to Union Minister about diversion of funds by Andhra Pradesh govt.

August 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of village sarpanches from Andhra Pradesh met Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday.

They complained to the Minister that the State government was resorting to large-scale diversion of funds given to the gram panchayats, thereby hampering development of the villages. They appealed to him to institute an inquiry into the matter.

The delegation was led by TDP MPs K. Ravindra Kumar and K. Rammohan Naidu and A.P. Panchayati Raj Chamber president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad said that the State government was not releasing the funds due to the gram panchayats and that the funds diverted so far amounted to about ₹1,000 crore. He alleged that the local bodies were not being allowed to use even the NREGS funds.

Mr. Patil told the sarpanches that he would look into the issue and take necessary action.

