Sarpanches are begging for funds as State govt. withheld Central grants meant for panchayats, says Naidu

December 02, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Rajamahendravaram

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the State government had not been releasing the Central funds for village panchayats and thereby depriving them of resources.

“The State government has not been releasing the Gram Panchayat funds which are granted by the Centre. The Sarpaches are literally begging for funds,” said Mr. Naidu on the third day of the ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign at Nidadavolu in East Godavari district.

On Delhi liquor scam probe, Mr. Naidu expressed surprise that MP Vijaya Sai Reddy’s mobile was lost and could not be traced by the police at a time when the role of some politicians from Andhra Pradesh in the scandal came to light.

“ All the brands of liquor being sold in Andhra Pradesh are owned by the people from one section. I was accused of favouring a section of people in the Amaravati project though I have never done so,” said Mr. Naidu.

“People should find out to which section and district all the officials now in the Chief Minister’s Office, right from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to the other senior officials, belong to, so that they will understand how the governance and administration is being done,” said Mr. Naidu.

He appealed to farmers to launch a protest against the ‘poor paddy procurement’ in the State.