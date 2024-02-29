Sarpanch held for carrying liquor bottles illegally in Chittoor

February 29, 2024 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said that the Palamaner police on February 27 (Tuesday) night arrested K. Prakash Naidu (57), sarpanch of Gollapalle panchayat of Bangarupalem mandal, in the ‘Cattle Faram’ area on the outskirts of Palamaner town on charges of illegally carrying liquor bottles manufactured in Karnataka worth ₹2 lakh. The police also seized the car in which the sarpanch was carrying the contraband.

The SP told the media on February 28 (Wednesday) that Prakash Naidu was the president of Chittoor district TDP Sarpanches’ Association. The accused would procure liquor from Karnataka illegally and sell them at higher prices. A case has been registered and the accused has been remanded.

