Sarpanch hacked to death

KADAPA

28 July 2021 01:05 IST

Chinna Muniyappa, sarpanch of Komannuthala village in Lingala mandal, was hacked to death by unknown miscreants on Tuesday. The incident sent shock waves in political circles of the district as the victim belonged to the ruling party and his village falls under the Pulivendula constituency represented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident happened when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after attending training session for sarpanches at the Pulivendula MPDO’s Office. The miscreants allegedly lay in wait, accosted his motorcycle and hacked him to death with sickles. Local residents termed it the first faction-related violent incident in the recent past in this otherwise-peaceful mandal and expressed fear that it could trigger retaliatory attacks.

