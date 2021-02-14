Sarpanch candidate delivers baby after casting vote in Krishna

KORUKALLU (KRISHNA DT.)

14 February 2021 06:43 IST

A woman, Leela Kanakadurga, who is contesting for the sarpanch post in Korukallu gram panchayat in Kalidindi mandal in the district, delivered a baby after casting her vote on Saturday.

She reached the polling station during the second phase of GP elections in the village. After casting her vote, the woman developed labour pains. The staff and police rushed her to Kaikaluru Government Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

