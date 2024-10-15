Saris and dresses distributed to the needy on the occasion of Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary

Vriddha Mitra coordinator and head constable B. Krishnamurthy, who won many awards for his charitable works, distributed saris and dress materials to needy people at Dokisila village of Parvatipuram mandal on Tuesday on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He has also handed over books, bags and study material to the students of Telunaiduvalasa government school.

Headmaster of the school V. Venkata Rao, teachers and locals felicitated Mr. Krishnamurthy on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.