Saris and dresses distributed to the needy on the occasion of Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary

Published - October 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vriddha mitra coordinator and head constable Krishnamurthy distributing dresses to the needy people at Dokisila village of Parvatipuram mandal on Tuesday.

Vriddha mitra coordinator and head constable Krishnamurthy distributing dresses to the needy people at Dokisila village of Parvatipuram mandal on Tuesday.

Vriddha Mitra coordinator and head constable B. Krishnamurthy, who won many awards for his charitable works, distributed saris and dress materials to needy people at Dokisila village of Parvatipuram mandal on Tuesday on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He has also handed over books, bags and study material to the students of Telunaiduvalasa government school.

Headmaster of the school V. Venkata Rao, teachers and locals felicitated Mr. Krishnamurthy on the occasion.

