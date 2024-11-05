GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saraswathi Power project: YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accuses A.P. Deputy CM Pawan of trespassing on private lands

Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the lands in question in Palnadu district is a clear case of vindictive politics as part of the government’s efforts to hide its failure to maintain law and order in the State, says the YSRCP leader

Published - November 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu. File

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Faulting Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for targeting former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the Saraswathi Power project lands in Palnadu district, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on November 5, 2024 (Tuesday) accused him of “trespassing on private lands and making provocative speeches.”

Addressing the media, Mr. Rambabu, who was a former Minister, also accused the NDA coalition government in the State of “miserably failing” to maintain law and order.

He said the lands in question were a private property. “They have been purchased, and not given by the government as is being propagated. It is nothing but diversion politics to hide the government’s failure to maintain law and order. Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s visit is a clear indication of vindictive politics,” Mr. Rambabu said.

‘No tangible action’

Mr. Pawan Kalyan realised that law and order failed five months after coming to power, a fact we had said three months ago and for which we sought President’s Rule, the former Minister said.

“As of now, there are 78 cases of attacks, rape and murder of women and girls, and yet no tangible action has been taken. The Deputy Chief Minister is finding fault with the Home Minister, the DGP and the police for not working properly. The police are trying to hush-up the latest case in Tirupati,” he alleged.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was provoking the police to initiate stern action against those making posts on the social media, which showed his immaturity, he said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had said that 33,000 women were missing prior to the elections, should now answer what action his government has taken. Has a single woman been traced?” Mr. Rambabu questioned.

The YSRCP leader said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was using Mr. Pawan Kalyan for diversion politics as the Super Six schemes turned out to be a non-starter.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

