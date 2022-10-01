Saraswathi alankaram on Sunday at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

:

During Dasara festival, Aswiyuja suddha saptami, moola nakshatram the presiding deity at Indrakeeladri is adorned as Sri Saraswathi Devi on the seventh day of the festival this year, on Sunday.

Goddess Kanaka Durga is decorated as Saraswati Devi as she defeated Sumba and Nisumba.

She is attired in white silk saree ( swetha vastra dharini), and has a beautiful white swan as vahana (vehicle). She brings in her hands a Veena (symbolising the arts) and a lotus (or a parchment, symbolising learning) and a rosary.

Acccording to Vedic scholars, Moola Nakshatram is the star of Sri Saraswati Devi who designed and planned yuddha tantra (war plan) for Goddess Durga Devi to fight Mahishasura.

She is the Goddess of education, literature, music, etc. which are easily learnt with her blessings.

With her kripa kataksham (grace), even a fool can become a scholar. Vyasa, Valmiki, Kalidas etc. were gifted Vakvaibhavam by her. On this day, people, especially students, pray her for all these.