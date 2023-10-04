Sarannavaratri Utsavam at Kapileswara Swamy temple from Oct. 15

October 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The annual Sri Kamakshi Ammavari Sarannavaratri Utsavam will be held at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple complex in Kapila Theertham from October 15 to 23 in a grand manner.

‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’, the cleansing ritual ahead of the festival, will be performed on October 11, where a rich paste made of aromatic substances like sandal, turmeric, vermilion and camphor will be pasted on the inner walls of the temple.

While the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be performed on October 15, the deity of the Goddess will be dressed up in different guises for the next eight days to represent Sri Kamakshi, Adiparashakti, Mahalakshmi, Sri Annapurna Devi, Sri Durga Devi, Mahishasuramardini, Saraswati and Siva-Parvati.

Artistes from the TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and Annamacharya Project have been roped in to perform in cultural programmes like ‘Bhakti Sangeet’, ‘Devi Bhagavatha Purana Pravachanam’ and ‘Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam’ on the nine days.

Meanwhile, Sura Narahari and Kusuma, a devotee couple of Tirupati, donated a silver ‘Nagapadaga’ and a silver crown to the temple on Wednesday, which were received by the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. The ornaments weighing around 16 kg is estimated to be worth ₹14 lakh.