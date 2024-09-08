Santoor Scholarship Programme invites applications from underprivileged girl students

The Santoor Scholarship Programme, an initiative of Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Cares, has invited applications from girl students from disadvantaged backgrounds to avail of financial assistance to pursue higher education after passing the 12th grade (intermediate), in the current financial year (2024) under the programme.

According to a statement from the company, this year, the scholarship will support 1,500 eligible girl students across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh and it covers tuition fees and other incidental expenses.

The beneficiaries must have passed Class 10 from a local government school, Class 12 from a government school or junior college in the academic year 2023-24 and must be enrolled in a full-time graduate programme beginning in 2024-25.

Selected students will receive ₹24,000 per annum until they complete the course of their programme. September 25 is the last date to apply and application forms can be filled online or downloaded from www.santoorscholarships.com.

For assistance with the application process, applicants can reach out to the helpline numbers 7337835166 (English), 7411654395/7411654394 (Telugu) and 7411654393 (Hindi).

