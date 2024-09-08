GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Santoor Scholarship Programme invites applications from underprivileged girl students

Selected students will receive ₹24,000 per annum as financial assistance for their higher education, until they complete the course of their programme

Published - September 08, 2024 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Santoor Scholarship Programme, an initiative of Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Cares, has invited applications from girl students from disadvantaged backgrounds to avail of financial assistance to pursue higher education after passing the 12th grade (intermediate), in the current financial year (2024) under the programme.

According to a statement from the company, this year, the scholarship will support 1,500 eligible girl students across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh and it covers tuition fees and other incidental expenses.

The beneficiaries must have passed Class 10 from a local government school, Class 12 from a government school or junior college in the academic year 2023-24 and must be enrolled in a full-time graduate programme beginning in 2024-25.

Selected students will receive ₹24,000 per annum until they complete the course of their programme. September 25 is the last date to apply and application forms can be filled online or downloaded from www.santoorscholarships.com.

For assistance with the application process, applicants can reach out to the helpline numbers 7337835166 (English), 7411654395/7411654394 (Telugu) and 7411654393 (Hindi).

Published - September 08, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.