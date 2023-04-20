HamberMenu
Santanu Bhattacharya takes charge as IISER Director

April 20, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Santanu Bhattacharya assuming the office of the Director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), in Tirupati on Wednesday. His predecessor K.N. Ganesh is also seen.

Santanu Bhattacharya assuming the office of the Director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), in Tirupati on Wednesday. His predecessor K.N. Ganesh is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Santanu Bhattacharya, a professor of organic chemistry at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, took charge as Director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati on April 19 (Wednesday). The outgoing Director Krishna N. Ganesh had served as the founder Director since the inception of the IISER.

Professor Bhattacharya is known for his extensive research on molecular design of natural and synthetic lipids and membranes for gene delivery and synthesis of novel peptides for sequence-specific DNA recognition and biologically active natural products.

He is a recipient of the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in 2003 and The World Academy of Science (TWAS) prize in 2009. He has served as the Director of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), considered the oldest research institute of Asia, from 2015 to 2021.

Professor Bhattacharya was welcomed by Professor Ganesh and Officer on Special Duty C.P. Mohan Kumar.

