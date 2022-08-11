‘Sanskrit Week’ begins at NSU in Tirupati

August 11, 2022 08:38 IST

The Sanskrit Week celebrations began on a grand scale on the National Sanskrit University campus here on Wednesday. Titled ‘Samskruta Sapthaha Samaroh’, the event will have music, dance, literary competitions for students.

Academic Dean G.S.R. Krishnamurthy formally inaugurated the event by lighting a traditional lamp.

In his address, he said Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages, developed from Proto-Indo-European dialects and had been used to write Vedas and Hindu religious texts.

Aruna Sundaram, an academic from Madras Sanskrit College, called Sanskrit as existing from 3,500 years.

The university has taken up Spoken Sanskrit as a mission and has tutored more than 4,500 from the common public in Tirupati so far. Between 2017 and 2022, more than 1,600 children have been trained through its ‘Balakendram’, while ‘Balagokulam’ helped 900 children converse in Sanskrit through online classes.

During the pandemic, the university conducted over thirty online courses for the benefit of 3,000 students located in 25 countries.