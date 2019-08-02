‘Sanskrit students excel in all arenas’

By studying Sanskrit, the students gain all-round knowledge on linguistics, literature and also moral values, thus gaining the ability to shine in all arenas, said A.V. Dharma Reddy, Special Officer (Tirumala) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

During his visit to Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) campus on Friday, Mr. Reddy inaugurated four students’ bodies such as Vagvardhini Parishad for Sanskrit, Annamacharya Kala Parishad for Telugu, Tulasidas Parishad for Hindi and Max Mueller Club for English linguistic activities.

Speaking on the occasion, he called Sanskrit as the mother of all Indian regional languages and hence command over it would have a telling impact on the others. “The Sanskrit mantras chanted during wedding and other occasions are nothing but quotes containing moral instructions for our physical, mental and spiritual well-being.” Excelling in Sanskrit would take these students places, he said, referring to the high-end research in Sanskrit taken up by NASA in the USA and German universities. He advised the Sanskrit students to prove their prowess in administration by preparing for the UPSC exams. Calling spirituality and Sanskrit as inseparable, Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma recalled the varsity’s endeavour to transform Tirupati into a hub of Sanskrit-related activities. Registrar G.S.R. Krishnamurthy welcomed the gathering, Vagvardhini Parishat’s coordinator Muralidhar Rao explained the objectives of the bodies. Students took part in large numbers in the event.