Sanskrit inscriptions at Penukonda temple reveal the journey of Sage Agastya from North to South India, says Gorantla historian

Gorantla-based writer and historian MyNaa Swamy gave significant insights about the Sanskrit inscriptions at the Avi Mukteswara Temple in Penukonda in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Swamy said that these inscriptions reveal the journey of Sage Agastya from North India to South India. He elucidated that the inscriptions provide detailed accounts of kingdoms, kings, administration, temple construction, donations, wars and taxes in the region. Mr. MyNaa Swamy was guide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Lepakshi temple in Sri Sathya Sai district.

“What is particularly remarkable is the discovery of information about Agastya from the Vedic period with these inscriptions,” he said. According to the inscriptions, Agastya resided in the Vindhya mountain region, which separates North and South India, and embarked on a journey to Kasi Kshetra, in the Brahmaputra region in the South (the modern-day Penukonda), and meditated by the side of Brahma Lake on Ghanagiri. As per the Puranic tradition, in his subsequent incarnation, Agastya was born as Vamanendra, constructed a stone temple and revered Lord Siva. The historian noted that Agastya’s narrative presents an intriguing perspective shedding new light on ancient history and Hindu lore.

The Sanskrit inscriptions about Sage Agastya were inscribed in the Salivahana era 1327, “Parthiva nama samvatsara, Phalguna Māsaṁ, Dhavala Paksha, Dasami, Bhānu vāraṁ (Sunday 10th February 1405 CE).” Swamy displayed the Sanskrit inscriptions carved on the roof beams of Ranga Mandapam in Avi Mukteswara temple, revealing that they are in Nandi Nagari script and feature exquisite and coherent lettering.

It was further analysed that the temple was reconstructed during the reign of Virupaksha Raya I (July 1404-September 1405), the son of Harihara Raya II, who was the emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire.