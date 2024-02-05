GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 ‘Sankshemabhivruddhi’ is Jagan’s prime focus for the State, says TUDA chairman

Chevireddy Mohith Reddy says that welfare-oriented development would only be implemented in the State if the YSRCP wins a second term 

February 05, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy presents a cheque under the fourth phase of the ‘YSR Asara’ to SHG women in Mittapalem village of Chandragiri constituency, on Monday.

With the opposition crying foul over excessive focus on welfare schemes at the cost of development, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) coined a new term ‘Sankshemabhivruddhi’ (welfare-oriented development) and is using it abundantly to aid its public programmes ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, who has been nominated as the party candidate for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency, said that ‘Sankshemabhivruddhi’, which is Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prime focus for the State, would only be implemented if the YSRCP wins a second term.

Participating in the ‘A.P. Ki Jagane Enduku Kavali’ programme at Mittapalem village of Chandragiri mandal, here on Monday, Mr. Mohith Reddy said that the historic verdict of 2019 should be repeated to ensure a sustained focus on people’s welfare as the government had fulfilled 99% of its manifesto promises. He said the social security pensions: ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Jagananna Cheyutha’, ‘Asara’, and ‘Rythu Bharosa’ had uplifted the poor.

He inaugurated several developmental works in Ramireddypalli, Mittapalam, Sanambatla and Narasingapuram villages, besides distributing funds under various schemes to the beneficiaries.

