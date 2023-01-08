Sankranti vacation for Andhra Pradesh High Court from tomorrow

January 08, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh will be closed for Sankranti vacation from January 9 to 17, according to a notification issued by Registrar General Y. Lakshmana Rao.

It was mentioned that a Division Bench comprising Justices Battu Devanand and V.R.K. Krupa Sagar, and a single Bench consisting of Satti Subba Reddy would hear matters filed on January 10. The date of sitting is January 12.

Those matters are related to habeas corpus, anticipatory bails, bail applications if bails are refused by Magistrates and sessions judges / additional sessions judges, and other urgent matters that cannot wait till the end of the vacation (such as evictions / dispossessions, demolitions etc.) specifically permitted by the senior vacation judge.

In case of exigency during the vacation, a special Division Bench will be constituted with the permission of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. House motions, if any, have to be moved before the senior vacation judge through the senior vacation officer concerned.

Routine matters will not be taken up during vacation, except with the permission of the senior vacation judge. No pending case, except when there is a specific order to post during the vacation, will be taken up during the vacation.

Also no policy and administrative matters will be dealt with during the holidays.

The following have been nominated as vacation officers: E. Kameswara Rao (deputy registrar), U. Sridevi (assistant registrar), P.U.V. Bhaskar Rao (assistant registrar) and A. Venugopala Rao (assistant registrar).