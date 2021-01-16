Andhra Pradesh

Sankranti special train to Secunderabad

The South Central Railway(SCR) has announced to run a Sankranti special train from Tirupati to Secunderabad on January 17, to clear the festive rush.

Train 07456 Tirupati – Secunderabad Sankranti special train will depart from Tirupati at 5 p.m. on January 17 and arrive at Secunderabad at 5.40 a.m. the next day. The train will stop at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations. The special train consists of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.

