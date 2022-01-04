Sankranti special train to be run between Visakhapatnam and Kacheguda

Visakhapatnam

04 January 2022 18:44 IST

A festival special train will be operated between Kacheguda and Visakhapatnam to clear the extra rush of passengers during Sankranti.

Train no. 07497 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam festival special train will leave Kacheguda at 9 p.m. on January 7 and 14 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.15 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

In the return direction, 07498 Visakhapatnam - Kacheguda festival special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 p.m. on January 8 and reach Kacheguda on the next day at 8 a.m., according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

This train will have stoppages at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Duvvada. It will have 2nd AC coaches - 1, 3rd AC coaches - 3, Sleeper class - 10, General Second Class - 4 and Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches - 2

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during journey in the wake of Omicron threat. They have to wear a mask, sanitise/wash hands frequently and maintain physical distance during the journey.