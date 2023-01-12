ADVERTISEMENT

Sankranti mood grips Chittoor, Annamayya districts

January 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR/RAYACHOTI

‘Giri Pradakshina’ ritual will be observed at various places in the third and fourth weeks of this month

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Sankranti festive mood has set in in hundreds of villages in Chittoor and Annamayya districts. The rural side is getting ready for Bhogi on January 14, followed by Sankranti and Kanuma.

Following a lull in the festivities in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year people in general appear to be more enthusiastic about the festivities.

The traditional “Giri Pradakshina” ritual will be observed at various places at Puttur, Nagari, V. Kota, and Punganur in the third and fourth weeks of this month.

Various streets in Chittoor town wear a fresh look with whitewashed houses.

The Kuppam region is famous for the bull races, which come as an inferior version of Tamil Nadu’s roaring Jallikattu. The villagers maintain that these bull races are organised peacefully.

The neighboring Annamayya district observes the ‘Kanuma Panduga’ (popularly known as Pasuvula Panduga) peacefully. Without pomp and gaiety, the farmers limit the festival to decorating the cattle, painting their horns and smearing their heads with turmeric and ‘kumkum’, besides offering them specially prepared dishes. While the Rayachoti division observes the cattle festival on 19, the Madanapalle division observes it on 16.

