Sankranti holidays from Jan. 12

The State government’s Janmabhoomi Ma Vooru programme has put a spanner in schoolchildren’s holiday plans.
Contrary to earlier announcement that schools will be given Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 20, a circular issued by Commissioner of School Education K. Sandhya Rani, said the holidays would start from January 12, since the Janmabhoomi programme would be organised from January 2 to 11.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.