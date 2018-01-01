Sankranti holidays from Jan. 12

The State government’s Janmabhoomi Ma Vooru programme has put a spanner in schoolchildren’s holiday plans.

Contrary to earlier announcement that schools will be given Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 20, a circular issued by Commissioner of School Education K. Sandhya Rani, said the holidays would start from January 12, since the Janmabhoomi programme would be organised from January 2 to 11.