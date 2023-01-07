ADVERTISEMENT

Sankranti holidays for schools in Andhra Pradesh from January 12 to 18

January 07, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sankranthi holidays for schools in the State have been rescheduled. In a statement on Saturday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, said though the department had notified the holidays from January 11 to 16 (six days) in the academic calendar 2022-23, it was now decided to re-notify the holidays from January 12 to 18 (7 days), duly ensuring one day as compensatory working day on any holiday. He said the decision was taken in response to requests for extension of the holidays till January 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US