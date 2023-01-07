Sankranti holidays for schools in Andhra Pradesh from January 12 to 18

January 07, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Sankranthi holidays for schools in the State have been rescheduled. In a statement on Saturday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, said though the department had notified the holidays from January 11 to 16 (six days) in the academic calendar 2022-23, it was now decided to re-notify the holidays from January 12 to 18 (7 days), duly ensuring one day as compensatory working day on any holiday. He said the decision was taken in response to requests for extension of the holidays till January 18.