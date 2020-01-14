Sankranti fervour grips Chittoor

Sankranti festive mood is palpable in hundreds of villages all over Chittoor district and the rural side is getting ready for Bhogi on January 14, followed by Sankranti and Kanuma.

The traditional ‘Giri Pradakshina’ ritual will be observed at various places at Puttur, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Chandragiri and Punganur in this month.

500-year-old ritual

Hundreds of people will throng the Shiva temples on the banks of Neeva river and perform rituals for their departed family members, and offer alms to the poor.

Various streets in the town, recently whitewashed, are wearing a fresh look. The denizens of Chittoor will take part in the famous goat festival around the Bodikonda hillock, and perform prayers at Lord Venkateswara atop the hillock. Hundreds of people from Chittoor and surrounding areas are expected to visit the Vellimalai hillock near Sholingur in Tamil Nadu, 20 km from here, for taking part in the Giri Pradakshina event.

The historic Chandragiri fort town will also observe the 500-year-old ritual, connected with the temple of Goddess Mulasthaneswara Yellamma post Makar Sankranti festival.

Huge participation

Bull racing events will be organised in many places in the district, mostly in Kuppam region. The villagers maintain that these races are invariably organised in a peaceful manner. Rooster fights are common in some parts of western mandals, particularly in Piler area.

Meanwhile, District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and local MLA A. Srinivasulu started the Rangoli event at the DSA stadium in Chittoor on Monday morning.

About 300 women, including government staff of various departments, took part in the competitions, and the winners were given prizes.