Sankranti Brahmotsavam begins at Srisailam

An expected 50,000 people visited the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam to take part in the opening day celebrations of Sankranti Brahmotsavam on Sunday. The fete would last a week, and the final day would be January 18. Special ‘pujas’ would be held on each day of the fete.

In the morning, the temple authorities performed special ‘pujas’ marking the beginning of the Brahmotsavam. Later, a ‘Ganapati Puja’, ‘Chandiswara Puja’ and ‘Kankana Puja’ were all held. Later, at evening the temple authorities conducted ‘Ankurarpana’ and ‘Agniprathistapana’.

Registrations for the Bhogi fete — ‘Samuhika Bhogipandlu’ — would be closed at 5 p.m. on Monday. Moreover, registrations for ‘rangoli’ competition, to be held on Wednesday, would also close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.