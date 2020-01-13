Andhra Pradesh

Sankranti Brahmotsavam begins at Srisailam

Devotees at Srisailam temple on Sunday.

Devotees at Srisailam temple on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

more-in

50,000 people visit the temple on the inaugural day of one-week festival

An expected 50,000 people visited the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam to take part in the opening day celebrations of Sankranti Brahmotsavam on Sunday. The fete would last a week, and the final day would be January 18. Special ‘pujas’ would be held on each day of the fete.

In the morning, the temple authorities performed special ‘pujas’ marking the beginning of the Brahmotsavam. Later, a ‘Ganapati Puja’, ‘Chandiswara Puja’ and ‘Kankana Puja’ were all held. Later, at evening the temple authorities conducted ‘Ankurarpana’ and ‘Agniprathistapana’.

Registrations for the Bhogi fete — ‘Samuhika Bhogipandlu’ — would be closed at 5 p.m. on Monday. Moreover, registrations for ‘rangoli’ competition, to be held on Wednesday, would also close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:42:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sankranti-brahmotsavam-begins-at-srisailam/article30552620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY