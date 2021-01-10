Sankranthi: Police organise events to keep youth off banned games in Krishna, West Godavari districts

People indulge in gambling, cockfights and other prohibited games during the celebrations

Thousands of youth are participating in games and sports being organised by the Police Department as part of the Sankranthi festivities in Krishna and West Godavari districts.

The events are being conducted in different categories, including ‘rangoli’ competition for women, and prizes are being distributed to the winners.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu inaugurated kabaddi and volley ball competitions in Machilipatnam for the youth. Nearly 5,000 youth were participating in different events in the district, the SP said.

“To wean away youth from gambling, cockfights and other banned games during the harvest festival, we are organising various programmes in the villages, and the response is good,” said Mr. Babu.

Special police teams have been formed to organise the events at village and town level.

“Different events were planned in Avanigadda, Nuzvid, Jaggaiahpet, Machilipatnam and Gudivada divisions. Police are explaining the importance of Sankranthi festival and are appealing to villagers to participate in the celebrations,” the SP said.

In West Godavari district, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik inaugurated shuttle, cricket and hand ball tournaments at Jangareddygudem, Narsapuram, Polavaram and other divisions.

Cattle shows have become highlight in some areas. The villages wear a festive look with women painting with huge ‘rangolis’.

“Many families were ruined due to gambling, cockfights and other prohibited games. We are explaining the consequences of participating in illegal activities during the festival,” Mr. Naik said.

“This year we are focussing on enlightening the villagers against ‘gundata’, ‘numberla ata’ gambling, ‘chittulata’ and other games which were banned. We request public not to kill roosters in the name of tradition,” Mr. Babu said.