Sankranthi festivities on DPS campus exude warmth and joy

January 10, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The sprawling campus of Delhi Public School (DPS) exuded a rustic charm on Tuesday with the staff, teachers and the students soaking in the spirit of the Sankranthi festivities.

The venue resembled a traditional village with students clad in colourful attire ushering in the spirit of the festival of harvest.

The ground turned into an artiste’s palette with groups of students drawing enchanting designs filled with colours as part of a rangoli contest. Worshipping of Goddess Lakshmi and Goda Devi marked the beginning of the celebrations, followed by the indispensable Bhogi (bonfire), Bommala Koluvu- a display of toys, pots and hand-made kites in a systematic manner.

The traditional Bhogi ‘mantalu’ spreading warmth, the Haridasa keerthana and the Pittaladora were the main attractions. Students and teachers danced in a circle to traditional tunes of Gobbemma and kolatam.

DPS Academic Director David Raj gave away prizes to the winners of the rangoli competition. Principal M.S. Bhuvaneswaran, Vice-Principal Sanjay Bhatia and others were present.

